Quarry LP Acquires New Position in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Quarry LP bought a new position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Adeia by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Adeia in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 208,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adeia by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADEA. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Adeia in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Adeia Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ADEA opened at $15.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Adeia Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Adeia Company Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

