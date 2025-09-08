Quarry LP Acquires Shares of 5,701 Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Playtika by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Playtika by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Playtika by 15,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Playtika alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PLTK shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.04.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.