Quarry LP Boosts Holdings in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) by 364.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Super Group (SGHC) were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 105.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 72,380 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 31.9% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 93,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 229,211 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Stock Up 6.0%

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.09. Super Group has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Super Group (SGHC) Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGHC shares. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

