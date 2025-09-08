Quarry LP Buys 1,135 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 1,621.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VKTX stock opened at $26.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.73.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,001.60. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

