Quarry LP Buys New Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amentum by 1,818.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 292,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277,594 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amentum during the first quarter worth $1,193,000. Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the first quarter worth $510,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amentum in the first quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Amentum by 367.3% during the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,456,000 after buying an additional 710,692 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Amentum from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amentum from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amentum from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Amentum had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Company Profile

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

