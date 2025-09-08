Quarry LP Buys New Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $295.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

