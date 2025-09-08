Quarry LP Buys Shares of 122 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Quarry LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,947,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $250.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.43 and a 1-year high of $352.33.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The firm had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.71.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

