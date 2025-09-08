Quarry LP Buys Shares of 1,391 Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Quarry LP purchased a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Schneider National by 62.2% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 3.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,206,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,430,000 after purchasing an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 11.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 425,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 43,250 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,617,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Baird R W raised Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

