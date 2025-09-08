Quarry LP Buys Shares of 400 Logitech International S.A. $LOGI

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Logitech International by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 43.9% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,378,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 20,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.543 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

