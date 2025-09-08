Quarry LP Grows Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,956,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,611,094,000 after buying an additional 978,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,186,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,828,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,683 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,103,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,753,000 after purchasing an additional 498,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,679,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.74.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $216,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 337,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

