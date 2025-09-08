Quarry LP Grows Stock Position in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 1,848.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Coursera were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coursera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,964,000 after purchasing an additional 159,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coursera

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $29,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,062.30. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 258,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,979.64. This represents a 8.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,489. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COUR. Zacks Research lowered Coursera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Coursera Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.84. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.52 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Coursera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

