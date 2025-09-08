Quarry LP Has $26,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Quarry LP reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 26,340.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,361 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $123,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 494.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,411 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 562,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after buying an additional 450,215 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $32,788,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,787. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $153.40 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $155.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

