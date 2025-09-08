Quarry LP Has $33,000 Stake in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Quarry LP cut its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 54.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Steelcase by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 58,079 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 335,889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Steelcase by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 127,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCS shares. Wall Street Zen cut Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Noble Financial cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.84%.The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

