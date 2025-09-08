Quarry LP Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. $TPVG

Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPVG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Labe bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 297,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,817.36. The trade was a 36.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sajal Srivastava bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $518,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 297,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,817.36. This represents a 36.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,292,100 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,508. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $274.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 42.16%.The firm had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

