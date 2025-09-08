Quarry LP Increases Stake in MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 190.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MYR Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MYR Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $179.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.10. MYR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $900.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYRG

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.