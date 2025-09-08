Quarry LP Invests $33,000 in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. $KMTS

Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,613,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,754,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,716,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,968,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,984,000.

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KMTS opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kestra Medical Technologies Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

