Quarry LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Quarry LP lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $98.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 11.98%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

