Quarry LP Makes New Investment in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. $GBTG

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 1,035.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the first quarter worth $90,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 1,284.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 131,668 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 12,720.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 112,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 704,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 350,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

NYSE GBTG opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 0.74. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Business Travel Group ( NYSE:GBTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Global Business Travel Group had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.12 million. Global Business Travel Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBTG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

