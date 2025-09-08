Quarry LP Reduces Position in AMC Networks Inc. $AMCX

Quarry LP reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMC Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.38.

AMC Networks Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AMCX opened at $7.56 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $327.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.The business had revenue of $600.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. AMC Networks has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

