Quarry LP Reduces Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Quarry LP reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,041,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,375,363,000 after purchasing an additional 597,956 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,096,679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $623,383,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $308,107,000 after buying an additional 384,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,653,000 after buying an additional 220,393 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,014,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Stock Down 0.1%

NetApp stock opened at $118.75 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,688 shares in the company, valued at $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,921,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

