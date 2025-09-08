Quarry LP Sells 1,085 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Quarry LP reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $235.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.14 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 21.05%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $253.00) on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $288.00 target price on Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

