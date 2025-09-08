Quarry LP Sells 1,314 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Quarry LP cut its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.5%

ROCK stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.