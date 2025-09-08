Quarry LP Sells 5,780 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

Quarry LP cut its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 20.4% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.3%

LADR stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 31.28 and a current ratio of 31.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Insider Transactions at Ladder Capital

In other Ladder Capital news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $290,993.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,229 shares in the company, valued at $317,426.94. This represents a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock worth $1,003,501 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

