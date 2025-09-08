Quarry LP Sells 856 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Quarry LP reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 133.4% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,120. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

