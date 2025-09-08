Quarry LP Sells 88 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Quarry LP cut its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $369.60 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $148.55 and a 1-year high of $377.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $909.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.48, for a total value of $1,181,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,165.12. This trade represents a 33.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total transaction of $3,134,723.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,828.48. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,049 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,401 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.