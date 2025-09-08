Quarry LP Takes $26,000 Position in NB Bancorp, Inc. $NBBK

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBBK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NB Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in NB Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NB Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NB Bancorp by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NB Bancorp by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NB Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBBK opened at $18.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.71. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $750.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 15.86%.The business had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. NB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

