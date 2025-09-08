Quarry LP Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $55,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in CBIZ by 19.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CBIZ has an average rating of “Buy”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBIZ news, Director Rodney A. Young bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.43 per share, with a total value of $124,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,793.30. This represents a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.95. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $90.13.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $683.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.