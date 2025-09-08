Quarry LP Takes Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Equinix by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 127.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $904.00 to $961.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $962.52.

Equinix Stock Up 0.7%

Equinix stock opened at $773.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $780.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $826.81. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

