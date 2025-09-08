Quarry LP Takes Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $95.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.90 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $123.35.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joshua J. Viets bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 61,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,060.16. This trade represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EXE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Capital One Financial cut their target price on shares of Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Bernstein Bank reduced their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

About Expand Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

