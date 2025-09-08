Quarry LP Trims Position in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Quarry LP lowered its stake in shares of MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in MKS were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MKS by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,388,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,599,000 after purchasing an additional 300,356 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in MKS by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,250,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,494,000 after buying an additional 958,607 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in MKS by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,428,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,466,000 after buying an additional 494,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in MKS by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,038,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after buying an additional 161,905 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $27,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,490.20. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,410.55. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,600 shares of company stock worth $267,585. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MKS from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MKS in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

View Our Latest Report on MKSI

MKS Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.94. MKS Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $125.33.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The company had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. MKS’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. MKS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

MKS Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.