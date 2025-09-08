Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 8,197 Shares of MannKind Corporation $MNKD

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 662,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of MannKind by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Get MannKind alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MannKind from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.02. MannKind Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.82 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 10.87%.The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MannKind Corporation will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.