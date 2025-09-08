Raymond James Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. $INMB

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of INmune Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

INmune Bio stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.03. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

