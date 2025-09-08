Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF $EWW

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 325.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

EWW stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

