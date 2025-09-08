Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 3,011 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. $CBRL

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 43,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $52.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $821.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.65 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.