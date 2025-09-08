Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM opened at $5.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.55. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.07 million. Analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 53,533 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $252,140.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 539,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,313.47. This represents a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

