Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR Shares Sold by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lowered its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $52.37.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $241.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.72 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.370-2.410 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

