RLI Corp. $RLI Holdings Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,654 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Stock Performance

RLI stock opened at $67.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

