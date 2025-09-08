Route1 (CVE:ROI) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Here’s What Happened

Route1 Inc. (CVE:ROI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 23.1% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 221,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 523% from the average daily volume of 35,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,864.92, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Route1 Inc provides engineering and professional services using data capture technologies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; MobiNET aggregation gateway appliance; and DEFIMNET, a service delivery platform; and PocketValue P-3X, a secure storage token.

