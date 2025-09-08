Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 226,696 Shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF $AIQ

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,485 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,696 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $27,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,350 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,129 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $0.0487 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.29%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

