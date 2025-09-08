Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 9,229 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $25,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.28 and a 12 month high of $50.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.