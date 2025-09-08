Royal Bank of Canada Buys 1,209 Shares of Kadant Inc $KAI

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.66% of Kadant worth $26,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Kadant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.41, for a total transaction of $140,440.15. Following the sale, the director owned 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,242.50. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Stock Down 0.2%

Kadant stock opened at $327.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.25. Kadant Inc has a 52-week low of $281.30 and a 52-week high of $429.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.03.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kadant has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.050-9.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

Kadant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.00.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

