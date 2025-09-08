Royal Bank of Canada Buys 181,562 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF $VLUE

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 313.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,562 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $25,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of VLUE opened at $120.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $91.80 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

