Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.28% of Clean Harbors worth $29,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 2,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $236.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 target price on Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,911 shares in the company, valued at $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total value of $195,323.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

