Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCR

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.78% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after buying an additional 263,653 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 39,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 211,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares during the last quarter.

BSCR opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.0739 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

