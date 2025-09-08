Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 903,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086,533 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $26,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 734.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,100. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.430 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

