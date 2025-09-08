Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70,470 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $24,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VeriSign by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 575,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 156,016 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in VeriSign by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in VeriSign by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $280.09 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.62 and a 1 year high of $310.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.71, for a total transaction of $541,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 496,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,354,455.84. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,680. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,082,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

See Also

