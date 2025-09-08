Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Corporation $FMC

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 636,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FMC were worth $26,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.58.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $56,609.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,906.66. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FMC opened at $37.68 on Monday. FMC Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 9.36%. FMC’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.