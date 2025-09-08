Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Moelis & Company $MC

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.59% of Moelis & Company worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 23.4% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 250.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 39.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $70.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $189,639.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,544.68. This represents a 26.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

