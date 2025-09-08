Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $26,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Exelixis by 6.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 278,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 463,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 642,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EXEL opened at $37.88 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The business had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.