Royal Bank of Canada Has $24.49 Million Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.70% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $24,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,693,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,028,000 after purchasing an additional 335,577 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 220,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.22 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

